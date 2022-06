HEYWORTH — Jay C. Fitzgerald, 44, Heyworth, IL, passed away on May 31, 2022 in Heyworth, IL.

Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Heyworth Christian Church, Heyworth, IL, on Friday, June 3, 2022. Private family services will be at a later date. Burial will follow at Funks Grove Cemetery, Rural Shirley, IL, at a later date.