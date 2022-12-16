Feb. 8, 1976 - Dec. 14, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Jason R. Smith, 46, of Bloomington, passed away at 5:25 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

His graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Brooks Grove Cemetery in Stanford. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, in Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Special Olympics Illinois or Marcfirst.

Jason was born on February 8, 1976, in Normal, IL, the son of Howard R. and Carol S. (Babbs) Smith. He is survived by his father, Howard Smith of Normal; brother, Jeff (Tracy) Smith of Monticello, IN; aunts: Janet (Donald) Anderson of Fisher and Debbie (Jeff) Shaffer of St. Joseph; uncles: James Babbs of Stanford, Ralph Armstrong of Osage Beach, MO, Jim Smith and Walter Smith, both of Galesburg; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Jason graduated from Normal Community High School in 1996, participated in the Special Olympics, and worked at McDonalds and Cub Foods through the Marcfirst adult services program. His father continued to be his job coach at Jewel-Osco for many years. Customers may remember Jason pretending to be a cop and handing out coupons as speeding tickets.

He loved WWE Wrestling, Elvis music, bowling, and watching soap operas, Hawaii Five-O, and Walker Texas Ranger. He loved to give hugs and kisses, and enjoyed Avanti's gondolas and cheeseburgers with lots of pickles and ketchup.

Jason was a cherished blessing and deeply loved by long-time family friends and legal guardians, Cathy Hanes, Evan Epperson, and Rob Epperson. They will be forever grateful for being a part of his life and given the opportunity to care for him in the months preceding his passing.

Online condolences and memories of Jason may be left for his loved ones at kiblerbradyruestman.com.