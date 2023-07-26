April 1, 1941 - July 21, 2023

HOPEDALE — Jarie Ann Slack (Stephens), 82, of Hopedale, IL, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 21, 2023, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Jarie was born April 1, 1941, in Hopedale, IL, to Max and Lois Haning Stephens. Her first marriage was with James B. Nelson, father of her four children. She later married Ray Slack, who survives her today.

Jarie is the loving mother of Amy Nelson-Stafiej and significant other, Ron James of Island Lake, IL; Lori Eshoo and husband, Rob Eshoo of Glenview, IL; James Nelson of Oklahoma, OK; and Eric Nelson and wife, Nicole Nelson of Island Lake, IL; step-children: Brian Slack and wife, Kim Slack of Reno, NV, Robin Dassinger of Chicago, IL, and Kelly Jacobsen of St. Charles, IL; loving grandmother to 17 grandchildren: Brittany and Nicole Stafiej, Michael J. Stafiej and wife Erin Stafiej, Hannah and Kaylee Eshoo, Jimmy Nelson Jr., Telisa, Payton, Taylor, Lucas and Georgia Nelson, Sabrina Slack, Jason Dassinger, Erin, Zachary, Joshua, and Noah Jacobsen; and two great-grandchildren: Addison and Evan Stafiej; loving sister of Mike Stephens of Morton, IL, and Ron Stephens (deceased) of San Diego, CA.

Jarie was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ronald; and two grandchildren: Jeanina and Jenifer Dassinger.

Jarie graduated from Hopedale High School in 1959, where she was a cheerleader for four years. She attended Illinois State University in Normal, IL, graduating with a Teaching Degree in 1963.

Jarie taught at the Jane Adams Grade School in Palatine, IL, for 16-plus years.

For those who knew Jarie, she was a vibrant, loving, considerate wonderful human being. Jarie was very active in the Hopedale Community. She was a member of the Hopedale Hospital Board, was instrumental in fundraising for the Hopedale War Memorial, and managed the Hopedale Happenings Facebook page. She and her husband Ray were grand marshals for the Hopedale Fourth of July parade. She enjoyed sewing and had her own business of personalizing pillows and blankets called "Please and Patchwork." She also enjoyed gardening, canning, and cooking.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, 12:00 p.m. at Orndorff Cemetery, 5785 Orndorff Road, Hopedale, IL, 61747. A light lunch will be served, immediately after the service, at the American Legion, 24584 E. Lake Windemere Road, Tremont, IL, 61568. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Hopedale Nursing Home 107 Tremont St. Hopedale, IL, 61747; Hopedale War Memorial 107 Tremont St. Hopedale, IL, 61747; Tazwell Military Rites Team, P.O Box 333, Tremont, IL, 61568;