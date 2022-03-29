Jannes DeAnn Weede

She was born September 8, 1938 to Frank and Edna (Sladek) Teply in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Jan enjoyed learning and saw the importance of education. After graduating from McKinley High School in 1956 she received a scholarship to attend Coe College, earning a two-year teaching certificate. She married her high school sweetheart on December 28, 1958 and they moved to Ames, Iowa. She earned her Bachelor of Education degree from Iowa State University in 1969 and began teaching in Normal, Illinois at Fairview Elementary in 1970. After compiling 28 years of teaching, she retired in 1994. Her students all knew her favorite color was purple and they loved her jellybean jar! In 1998 they built their dream home in Nathrop, Colorado, and enjoyed twenty years of mountain beauty. In 2018 they moved to Marshalltown, Iowa to be closer to family. J an is survived by her husband, Gary Weede; daughters: Susan (Joe) Pollpeter of Marshalltown and Sandra (Carl) Menard of Burton, Michigan; grandchildren: Kate, Jacque, Molly, Lindsay, Amanda, and Lance; great-grandchildren: Sybastian, Brooke, Ryan, and Jeanette; sisters: Patricia (David) Mahr of Decatur, IL, Sharon (Tom) Lewers of Marion, IA, and Juila (Darrell) Wahlstrom of Cedar Rapids, IA.