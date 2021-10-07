PONTIAC — Jann Delene Coldren, 84, passed away at 1:20 p.m., on her birthday, Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Rehabilitation and Health Care Facility in Pontiac, IL.

Cremation rights have been accorded and handled by Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax, IL. Memorials may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.

Jann was born October 6, 1937 in Andrews, IN to Ray and Jenny (Stouder) Laymon. She married Kenneth Coldren on November 20, 1954. He passed away on August 13, 1997.

She is survived by one son, Dana (Sue) Coldren of Secor, IL; and one daughter, Jenny (Patrick) Lambert of Concord, CA; three grandchildren: Andrea (Nathan) Grimes of Washington, IL, Kelli (Nate) Holton of Bolingbrook, IL, and Adelaine Lambert of Concord, CA; and three great-grandchildren: Joey Grimes, and Ella and Ivy Holton; and two beloved nieces: Rhnea Livingston and Debra Denzer. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her only sibling, Rex Laymon of Andrews, IN.

Although Jann worked as a health clerk for ten years and retired from the Elk Grove School District of California, she began her life as a farmer's daughter, where she had many pets. She developed a great sense of style, became an avid fan of the Golden State Warriors, and was extremely proud of the family she built.

Despite years of battling poor health, including a bout with breast cancer, Jann never lost her love of animals, basketball, and fashion; and on the day she passed her nails were painted a lovely lavender. Her family will miss her; and Joey, Ella and Ivy will miss their Granny Janny.

