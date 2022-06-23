Feb. 29, 1928 - June 10, 2022

ELLSWORTH — Janice Marilee Alpers, of Ellsworth, IL, passed away at the home of her daughter in Gurdon, AR, on June 10, 2022. She was 94 years of age.

Janice was born on February 29, 1928, in Ellsworth, IL, to Edward and Virginia Barnes. She married Robert Gerald Alpers on December 21, 1945, in San Francisco, CA. A private family service will be held in her honor on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Ellsworth United Methodist Church.

Janice is survived by daughter, Charlotte Olsen of Gurdon, AR; son, Jack (Donna) Alpers of Ellsworth, IL; daughter, Stacy (Mark) Ludy of Gridley, IL; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Robert Gerald Alpers; a son, Jeffrey Robert Alpers; a daughter, Janice Lee (Vaughn) McKay; her parents; and a precious grandchild and some great-grandchildren.

Janice was a member of The United Methodist Church of Ellsworth and The American Legion Women's Auxiliary. She enjoyed horses, birdwatching, knitting, baking, scenic hikes and drives, and spending time with family. She was a blessing to all who knew her and will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church of Ellsworth.