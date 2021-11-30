LANE — Janice Lynn "Jan" Trummel, 64, of Lane, IL went to the arms of Jesus on November 26, 2021, at Farmer City Rehab Center, Farmer City, IL. Jan was born December 7, 1956, in Ann Arbor, MI. She was the daughter of James Kelly and Charlotte Ann (Lindbom) Ottmann. After completing her bachelor's degree in sociology at Illinois State University, she moved to the Clinton area, where she met and married Mike Trummel May 31, 1980, in Lane, IL.

Jan was a member of Lane Christian Church, where she served as the part-time office manager. She was active on the Clinton YMCA board of directors, and an assistant swim team coach there for several years. She retired from First National Bank, Clinton, IL in 2016. Jan enjoyed running races and spending time with her running group. She enjoyed traveling, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Mike Trummel, Lane, IL; children: Katie (Travis) Meeker, of Colorado Springs, CO, and Kelly (Bethany) Trummel, of Waynesville, IL; and her sister, Joan (Ron) Rhoades, of Clinton, as well as six nephews and a niece. She particularly enjoyed building Legos with her four grandchildren: Alex and Evelyn Meeker, and Jacob and Charlotte Trummel. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of Jan's life will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Lane Christian Church, Lane, IL, with Jim Kilson officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, at the church. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, is handling the arrangements. Memorials may be directed to Lane Christian Church or Second Chance For Pets.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.