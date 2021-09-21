Janice Louise (Ruch) Timmerman

Jan was born February 9, 1939 in Streator, IL, to Louis and Agnes (Steward) Ruch of Pattonsburg, IL. She went to country grade school in Pattonsburg all eight years, then to LaRose High School, graduating in 1957, as Salutatorian and DAR recipient. Jan loved growing up in Pattonsburg, a small family community with only a church and the grade school. The family knew all of the neighbors, who all helped each other. Jan loved her parents with all her heart. It was a happy, loving childhood. Jan went to airline school after graduation in St. Paul, MN. She was hired by Northwest Orient Airlines in New York City and Miami Springs, FL, in reservations. Jan loved NYC and Miami. Jan moved back home and worked at Interlake Steel in Pontiac, and for two dentists, Dr. John McKinley and Dr. John Vogel in Minonk, where she met Harlan Timmerman.