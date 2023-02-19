Aug. 25, 1934 - Feb. 15, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Janice Lee Simmons, 88, of Bloomington, passed away at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Heritage Manor in Bloomington.

Per Janice's wishes cremation rites and a private graveside service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, Hug a Nurse, they deserve it. In her memory please support your local rescue or Humane Society as she so dearly loved Duffy, Tyke and Libby, or an organization of your choice.

Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their services.

Janice was born August 25, 1934, in Saybrook. A daughter of Howard E. and Emma C. Harms Tipsord. She married Richard L. "Dick" Simmons on October 16, 1955, in Saybrook. He passed away January 6, 2009.

She is survived by her daughter, Kara(Doug) Roesch of Bloomington; and her son, Kurt (Stephanie Hamilton) Simmons of Urbana. Four grandchildren: Nick (Julie) Roesch, Keri (Paul) Deters, Samantha (Michael) Harper and Shelby (Austin) Foran. Five great-grandchildren: Braden and Ben Roesch, Kamryn and Cecilia Deters and Maxwell Harper; and her dear friend and sister-in-law, Della Tipsord. She was preceded in death by three brothers: Winston, Emery and Donald Tipsord; and two sisters: Gloria Kinzinger and Beverly Daniels Johnson.

Janice graduated from Saybrook High School in 1952, where she was a proud Comanche cheerleader. After graduation she attended the Julia F. Burnahm School of nursing and graduated in 1955. She began her nursing career as an office nurse for Dr. Lloyd Kaiser in Champaign. She later became the director of nurses at the Champaign County Nursing Home where she lived and breathed her patients while constantly trying to obtain more funding from the county. Later she became the RN in charge of the front desk staff at Carle Clinic in Urbana. Her last position at Carle was to be the director of clinical trial of breast and prostate drug studies where she would travel to many Carle Clinic sites to track results.

She was an avid fan of all her grandchildren's sports and was known to be available to help "coach" if asked. Fortunately, she was never asked. When cooking a meal for fifteen people she always cooked for fifty and then had Tupperware and foil pans available for take home. Janice never drank a drop but was always the life of the party. She and her best friend Ruby hosted many events for their Thomasboro family.

She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.