TOWANDA — Janice Lee McKay, 68 of Towanda passed away at Carle Bromenn Medical Center in Normal on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 9:17 AM.

There will be a funeral for Janice on Wednesday February 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington. Pastor Jack Moody will officiate. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington.

Janice was born in Bloomington, IL, on February 4, 1953, to Robert and Marilee Barnes Alpers. She married Vaughn McKay on September 16, 2005, in Bloomington. He survives. She is also survived by one daughter Joanna Renniger of Downs, IL; two stepdaughters: Tanya Olsen of Danvers, Ashley (Brian) Smith of Bloomington; one stepson, Jason (Kristie) McKay of Colfax; one brother, Jack (Donna) Alpers of Ellsworth; two sisters: Charlotte Olsen of Arkansas, and Stacy (Mark) Ludy of Gridley; two step-grandchildren: Tyler Smith and Aislinn McKay; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Janice was a member of First Baptist Church in Towanda where she played the piano. She was a former member of ABATE, a Motorcycle Education Organization and a member of the National Rifle Association. Janice loved fishing, camping, and especially loved spending time at Dawson Lake and gardening.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church in Towanda.

