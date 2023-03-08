Aug. 23, 1932 - March 6, 2023

FAIRBURY — Janice L. Nussbaum, 90, of Fairbury, IL, went home to heaven on Monday, March 6, 2023. Janice was born August 23, 1932, in Forrest Township to Ira I. and Leona E. Abersoll Nussbaum, their second daughter and eighth child.

Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Fairbury Apostolic Christian Church with ministers of the church officiating. Burial will be in Graceland, Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Fairbury, IL. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home in Fairbury, and from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service on Monday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Survivors include two sisters: Carol Nussbaum, Fairbury, and Doris Huber, Bloomington; one sister-in-law, Janice E. Nussbaum; 23 nieces and nephews: Connie (Les, dec.) Woodcock, Cara Nussbaum, Cheryl (Rod) Heimer, Candace (Dave) Huber, Brent (Cheryl) Nussbaum, Kirk Nussbaum, Tianne Overmyer, Terry (Debbie) Nussbaum, Luann (Jerry) Endress, Jay (Ann) Nussbaum, Elaine (Lynn) Stoller, Alan (Laura) Nussbaum, Jill (Jon) Schlipf, Jan Nussbaum, Rollin Nussbaum, Devon (Ken) Rinkenberger, Kevin (Bertha) Nussbaum, Dana (Eddie) Meister, Kim Nussbaum, Mark (Mary) Huber, David (Debbie) Huber, Ryan (Terri) Huber, and Laurie (Terry) Steffen; and many great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers:, Alden, Willis, Dean, Wayne; infant brother, Glen Robert, and Byron; one sister, Leona; five sisters-in-law: Elna, Betty, Marion, Neola and Tillie Nussbaum; and one brother-in-law, Robert Huber.

Janice graduated from Forrest-Strawn-Wing High School. After several years' employment, she attended and graduated from ISU in Normal with a BS in Education. She later earned her MS in Special Education. Janice had a special love for children and was employed in the Forrest and Fairbury school systems for over 30 years.

Janice is fondly remembered for entertaining nieces and nephews with activities and crafts. She traveled extensively with family and friends in the States and Canada, and also in Europe. While traveling and at home, she indulged in her lifetime passion of identifying wildflowers and birds. In later years, Janice took up quilting as a creative hobby and managed the quilt room at Fairview Haven.

Janice was a member of the Fairbury Apostolic Christian Church. She appreciated the love and closeness shared by her family and she will be deeply missed by family and friends. We rejoice in the knowledge that she is full of joy in the presence of her Lord.

