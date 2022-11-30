Janice Kay Harden

Aug. 15, 1958 - Nov. 27, 2022

BELLFLOWER - Janice Kay Harden, 64, of Bellflower, peacefully passed away at 10:10 a.m. Sunday, November 27, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her faithful and loving family. Visitation will be held 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the LeRoy Christian Church followed by her homegoing celebration at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Mayfield officiating. Burial will take place at Bellflower Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to LeRoy Christian Church, Osman Lutheran Church or to the Blue Ridge High School Music Department. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Janice was born August 15, 1958, in Bloomington. She was proud to be the granddaughter of Charlotte and Everett Moore and Edna, Don and Jody Boyle. She married her high school sweetheart, Jeff Harden, on December 18, 1977, in Saybrook.

She is survived by her devoted husband of forty-four years, Jeff Harden of Bellflower. Two loving sons: Scott (Lyndi Barnes) Harden of Gibson City, and Ross (Danielle) Harden of Gibson City. Five grandchildren: Layne, Ty, Ely, Kendyl and Karsyn, who lovingly and affectionately called her "Grandma Sweetie." Her special aunts and uncles: Jon and Sharon Stephens, Ed and Ginny Boyle and Marilyn Moore. She was preceded in death by her father, Russell Moore; uncle, Bob Moore; and her grandparents.

Janice loved music and had a way to make the piano sing so sweetly and gracefully. She played for many church services and accompanied many students for school concerts. She was a paraprofessional at Blue Ridge High School for over twenty-seven years where she touched many students lives and they touched her heart. She connected and shared with other people dealing with cancer, a bond they carry that the rest of us will never know.

Janice above all things loved her family. Her husband, sons and grandchildren now have their very own special Angel to watch over them.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Carle Hospice of Bloomington for their special love and care shown to Janice; Judy, Jessica, Kelly and Kate, you will never be forgotten.