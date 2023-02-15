Aug. 6, 1946 - Feb. 13, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Janice C. Kinder, age 76, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 5:19 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Her graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. There will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the McLean County Animal Shelter.

Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Janice was born August 6, 1946, in Clinton, IL, the daughter of John and Marie Sparks Azevedo.

She married Roger Kinder on May 3, 1974, in Bloomington, IL. He survives along with their special dog Riley.

Janice is preceded in death by parents, one brother, and one sister.

Janice was a life member of the VFW Post #454 Auxiliary, Bloomington, IL. She had worked at State Farm Insurance Company for 18 years. She and Roger enjoyed going to auction sales. She was a loving wife and will be missed by all who knew her.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.