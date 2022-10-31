March 26, 1955 - Oct. 26, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Janet S. "Jan" Curry, 67, of Bloomington, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Her funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery Memorial Chapel in Bloomington. Visitation will be 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. The family asks those attending to wear casual attire.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jan's name may be made to the donor's choice.

Jan was born March 26,1955, in Bloomington, to Ollan and Mary (Beauford) Coyle. She married the love of her life, Jeff Curry on December 1, 1981.

Survivors include Jan's loving spouse of 40 years, Jeff Curry; two brothers: Mark (Sue) Coyle and Ron (Cindy) Coyle; two sisters-in-law: Debbie Bohannon and Sue (David) Witt; one brother-in-law, Jerry Curry; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Jan worked for Growmark for 42 years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.