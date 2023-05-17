July 22, 1928 - May 15, 2023

METAMORA — Janet R. Armstrong, 94, of Metamora, formerly of Minonk and El Paso, died May 15, 2023, at Snyder Village.

She was born July 22, 1928, in El Paso, to Roy and Alta Holt Pinkham. She married Clarence Armstrong August 13, 1950, in El Paso. He died in 2007.

Visitation is Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso. Graveside services are 1:30 p.m. at Secor Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Snyder Village family in need or to donor's choice.

