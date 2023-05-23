July 22, 1928 - May 15, 2023

METAMORA — Janet R. Armstrong, 94, of Metamora formerly of Minonk and El Paso, passed away at 4:15 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Snyder Village.

She was born on July 22, 1928, in El Paso, a daughter of Roy and Alta Holt Pinkham. She married Clarence Armstrong on August 13, 1950 in El Paso. He passed away on September 10, 2007.

Survivors include one daughter, Linda (Jeffrey) Williams of East Peoria; one brother, Rex (Frances) Pinkham of El Paso; two grandchildren: Nick Williams of Peoria Heights; Ryan (Jenni) Williams of Pekin; seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters: Peggy Schneider, Eva Jane Kingdon; two brothers: LeRoy Pinkham, Lyle Gene Pinkham.

Janet and her husband farmed in Rutland, El Paso and Minonk area.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Graveside services will be held on Saturday May 20, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Secor Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Snyder Village family in need; or Charity of Donor's Choice.

