NORMAL — Janet Marie (Hoesch) Peterson was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ surrounded by her family on Friday, November 19 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal after a brief illness. She was born August 4, 1943 to Clifford and Jane Hoesch in Salt Lake City, UT.

Janet received her B.S. degree in elementary education from Concordia Teachers College, Seward, NE (now Concordia University Nebraska) in 1965.

She married the love of her life, Rev. Ivan Peterson on February 12, 1972.

Janet was passionate and unashamed of sharing her faith and her desire that all people know Jesus Christ as their personal Savior from sin and the Lord their life.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband Ivan; two children Andrew (Amanda) Peterson and Amy (Chris) Lunn, Bloomington; four grandchildren, Ross (Carley) and Tyler Peterson, Sarah Anderson, Bloomington and Dalton Lunn, Orlando, FL; and two great-grandchildren: Skye Anderson and Loki Beliles; two sisters: Carolyn de las Casas, Taylorville, UT and Barbara (Stan) Ball, Syracuse, UT; one brother, Ray (Cathy) Hoesch, West Jordan, UT; and a multitude of friends and relatives across the country.

Janet loved a simple life and greatly enjoyed her family. Over the years she enjoyed gardening, counted cross-stitch, traveling and cruising. After she was no longer able to garden and do cross-stitch she became an even more avid reader and passed the time doing jigsaw puzzles on her iPad as well as playing many solitaire games. She was a diehard St. Louis Cardinals fan. She loved water aerobics and Thursday morning coffee. Her favorite season of the year was Christmas. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kibler- Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, 1104 N. Main St, Bloomington, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Ct, Decatur, IL with visitation 1 hour before. A private burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington.

For those unable to attend The Celebration of Life in person, it will be live streamed at: https://spldecatur.org/churchonline/

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Truth in Love Ministry (tilm.org), Voice of the Martyrs (vom.org) or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences and memories of Janet may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.