Feb. 20, 1944 - Jan. 14, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Janet Lee Huff, 78 of Bloomington, passed away at 5:01 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Luther Oaks, Bloomington.

Janet was born on February 20, 1944, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Barney and Velma (Estill) Moore. She married Terry Huff on June 20, 1968, in Peoria, IL. He survives.

Also surviving is one daughter, Joy (Tommy) Pfister; three grandchildren: Owen (Allie), Nicole and Morgan; three great-grandchildren: Lillian, Parker and Dakoda; and two brothers: Larry (Beth) Moore and Randy (Connie) Moore.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Tyler Huff; and one brother, Gary Moore.

Janet loved photography. She was a pianist and singer. A writer of poetry, music and short essay. She loved to paint and was a seamstress.

The family would like to thank the staff of Luther Oaks for their love, care and commitment to Janet.

The love, care and dedication that Janet received from Allie for nine years was everything we could ask for and more. Not only was Allie her caregiver but also her granddaughter-in-law! Their bond was very special. We are so grateful and thankful for her!

Our wife, mom, grandma and friend touched many lives and is now with our Lord and Savior.

Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church, Normal, with Pastor Ralph Wingate officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the church. Entombment will be at East Lawn Mausoleum. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the SongShine Foundation.

