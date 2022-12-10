June 27, 1959 - Nov. 13, 2022

NORMAL — Janet Lee Claus, 63, of Normal, passed away on November 13, 2022, at Heritage El Paso Nursing Home in El Paso, after a long battle with Parkinsonian Type Neurological condition. She was born on June 27, 1959, in Normal. Janet was a life-long resident of Bloomington-Normal, graduating from University High, Illinois Wesleyan and Illinois State University.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents John and Dorothy (nee Lyles) Claus; and her sister, Carol Barnes-Schmedake. Surviving are her nephew, Eric Barnes of St. Louis; and aunts: Marlys Lyles of Bloomington, and Connie Schnebly of Bloomington.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, December 16, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Normal. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m., Service at 11:00 a.m. A Private Family Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Normal Public Library.

Janet's final gift was to donate her brain tissue to science to the University of Maryland Brain and Tissue bank to help hopefully find answers and eventually treatments for the condition she had.

Online condolences and memories of Janet may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruesmtan.com.