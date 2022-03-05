 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Janet L. Kiley

BLOOMINGTON — Janet passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Janet was the daughter of William and Carrie Wilder of Chenoa, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim.

She is survived by her children: Steve (Danielle) Kiley, Tim (Lisa) Kiley, Patrick (Carol) Kiley, Susan Kiley and Jon Kiley; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A celebration of life will be held on March 13, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, R.T. Dunn Dr., Bloomington.

Memorials can be made to the Audubon Society or charity of your choosing.

