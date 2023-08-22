July 23, 1959 - Aug. 10, 2023

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Janet Kay Sywassink, 64, of Davenport, IA, passed away from cancer complications on Thursday, August 10, 2023, in Culpeper, VA.

Her Celebration of Life service will be at the First United Methodist Church, Normal, IL on Saturday, October 21, 2023. A luncheon will follow at the same location.

Memorial donations may be made to the church in honor of Janet, a lifelong member.

Janet was born July 23, 1959, in Marengo, IA, daughter of Duane and Beverly (Axel) Sywassink. Janet grew up in Belle Plaine, IA, until age six when the family moved to Normal, IL. She attended Colene Hoose Grade School, Chiddix Junor High and graduated from Normal Community High School in 1977. Janet was a certified CAD Engineer graduating from the American College of Technology. She worked for Caterpillar until retiring in 2016. She was most recently employed at Lincoln Electric Automation in Bettendorf, IA.

Janet is survived by her children: Michael (Jaruwan) Bassett of Culpeper, VA, and Lisa (Eric) Alexander of Kankakee, IL; along with her cherished grandchildren: Natalie, Lukas, Miho and Jack. She is also survived by her parents, Duane and Beverly Sywassink; sister, Carol (Tony) Ruggeri; and many cousins.

Janet was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister; and she will be greatly missed.