July 26, 1953 - June 9, 2022

Janet Kay Brewer, 68, peacefully passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Heritage Health Nursing Home in Gibson City.

Private services will be held at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. Memorial contributions may be made to Transitions Hospice.

Janet was born July 26, 1953, in Bloomington a daughter of Anthony B. and Evelyn C. Long Walker. She married Daryl G. Brewer on June 21, 1971, in Summer County, TN. They were married fifty years before he passed away on December 25, 2021.

She is survived by her two faithful children: Denise (Jon) Shelton of Melvin, and John (Stephanie) Brewer of Gibson City; and three grandchildren, that she adored with all of her heart: Paige Shelton, Madison Brewer and Ethan Brewer. Two brothers also survive, Jerald (Marlene) Walker of Gibson City and Ted (Linda) Walker of Mahomet.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert Walker.

Janet was the pricing manager at the County Market in Gibson City from 1992-2012. She loved being with her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be missed by her family but she is back in Daryl's arms where she was the happiest.