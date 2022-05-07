Oct. 27, 1943 - May 5, 2022

NORMAL — Janet H. Kwasigroh, 78, of Normal IL, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Her service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, with Rev. Vaughn Hoffman officiating. Burial will be in Blooming Grove Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the memorial home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to First United Methodist Church, Normal or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Janet was born October 27, 1943, in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Dick J. and June Cruikshank Hallam. She married Larry D. Kwasigroh on April 10, 1965, in Bloomington, IL. He passed away on September 25, 2012.

Surviving are her three children: Rev. Kimberly Burke, Normal, IL, Tony Kwasigroh, Huntsville, AL, Russell Kwasigroh, Suwanee, GA; ten grandchildren: Matthew (Kayley) Burke, Christopher and Molly Burke, Justin, Connor, Lauren, Hayden, William and Emily Kwasigroh, Ashley (Skip) Herndon; five great-grandchildren; and her sister, Cynthia Bach, Dallas, GA.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Ann Roop.

