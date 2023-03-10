Nov. 4, 1945 - March 8, 2023

CLINTON — Janet (Ginther) Motsinger, 77, passed away peacefully in her home March 8, 2023.

Private Family Graveside services will be held at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL.

Janet was born on November 4, 1945, in Avon, IL, to the parents of Eldon and Marie (Farrar) Ginther. After high school, she obtained her nursing degree as a Registered Nurse from Graham Hospital School of Nursing in Canton, IL. She then met and married her husband, Roger, in Canton in 1967. They celebrated 50 years of marriage before his passing in January 2018.

Following graduation, she became an industrial nurse for International Harvester in Canton, followed by working as an office nurse for several doctors at the Coleman Clinic. In 1982, Janet's husband was transferred to the Caterpillar plant in Decatur, IL and the family moved to Clinton. After moving, Janet was employed as site nurse for Baldwin at the Clinton Power Station during the construction phase. Later, she was employed as a medical case manager by AIHRS in Springfield. Lastly, she worked independently for eight years as a medical case manager before retiring in 1999.

Janet leaves behind a brother, Scott (Rosie) Ginther of Bettendorf, IA; two daughters: Erika (Thomas Lane) Motsinger, Abby (Dave) Waters; and two grandchildren whom she adored: Sophie Waters and Hudson Waters all of Clinton. She also leaves behind her beloved rescue cat of 18 years, Bella, who comforted her even during her last days.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

Janet's hobbies included flower gardening, cooking and baking, cross-stitch, bird watching and puzzle books. She thoroughly enjoyed desserts and sweets, old episodes of Saturday Night Live and the band Queen!

Memorials may be directed to Second Chance for Pets. Or plant a few flowers this spring in memory of her.

The family would like to thank Gentiva Hospice for their special care and comfort given to her and her family.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.