Aug. 7, 1944 - Sept. 14, 2023
BUCKLEY — Janet Elaine Potter, 79, of Buckley, passed away at 12:40 p.m. Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
Janet was born August 7, 1944, in Fairbury the daughter of Edward and Ethel Weakman Rapp. She married Gerald "Jerry" Potter April 2, 1966, in Pontiac, IL. He preceded her in death November 2, 2020.
A Celebration of life for both Janet and Jerry will be held for family and friends from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Monday, October 2, 2023, at the 103 East Bar & Grill, 103 E Lincoln, Buckley.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.baierfuneralservices.com.
