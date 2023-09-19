Aug. 7, 1944 - Sept. 14, 2023

BUCKLEY — Janet Elaine Potter, 79, of Buckley, passed away at 12:40 p.m. Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.

Janet was born August 7, 1944, in Fairbury the daughter of Edward and Ethel Weakman Rapp. She married Gerald "Jerry" Potter April 2, 1966, in Pontiac, IL. He preceded her in death November 2, 2020.

A Celebration of life for both Janet and Jerry will be held for family and friends from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Monday, October 2, 2023, at the 103 East Bar & Grill, 103 E Lincoln, Buckley.

