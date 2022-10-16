Oct. 23, 1942 - Jan. 4, 2021

MASSILLON, Ohio — Janet Eileen Weaver, 78, of Massillon, OH, formerly of Bloomington, IL, died on January 4, 2021 at home. She was born October 23, 1942 in Fairbury, IL.

Parents were Everett Clyde Seegmiller, father, adopted daughter of Margaret Mylcraine-Seegmiller, with birth mother Leona York (Anderson) and step-father James Anderson.

She married Marvin Clyde Weaver November 6, 1969, sharing 50 years of marriage She was faithful in her church in younger years and prior to her death, she attended Faith Family Church in Canton, OH. She deeply loved her children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and half-brother, Lyle James Anderson, her husband, Marvin, son, Daniel Wayne Weaver, grandsons, Joseph and Dustin, and half-sister, Diane

She is survived by her daughter Ruth Weeks, son-in-law Grady Weeks of OH; step-daughter, Karen Weaver; step-son, Martin (Sandy) Weaver; sister, Evelyn Ploense of FL; half-sister, Sue Ellen Anderson Whitlock of Heyworth, IL; brother-in-law, Dean (Marsha) Weaver from Fontana, CA; 16 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life service will be held at the Gibson City Pentecostal Church, 301 South Melvin St., Gibson City, IL, Pastor John Koonce officiating October 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

There will be a short ceremony at the Lyman Township Cemetery, Roberts, IL.

A meal for family and friends will be served afterwards.

Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, Alzheimer's Association and Diabetes Association.