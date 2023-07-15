April 3, 1940 - July 22, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Janet E. Farkas, 83, of Bloomington, passed away at 12:38 a.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, after suffering a heart attack.

Her celebration of life event will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Westminster Village, Bloomington. Light refreshments will be provided.

Janet was born April 3, 1940 in Homestead, PA, the daughter of Clifford and Virginia Hodge Gordon.

She married Edward Farkas in 1963, and they had three children together, Michael, Matthew, and Kim.

She is survived by the children, and a brother, Tom (Susan) Gordon. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Erik Bogren; and a longtime friend, Glenn Cook.

Janet received a Bachelor's Degree in English from Ohio State University and was an English teacher. She had an appreciation for the arts and architecture and even designed her own home. She also enjoyed traveling, sailing, reading, and was involved in book and gourmet clubs. She enjoyed reading and teaching English as a Second Language.

Even though she could have strong opinions and was willing to share them, she was also funny, tenacious and had an independent spirit.

If you wish to send flowers, please send to Westminster Village 2025 E Lincoln St. Bloomington, IL, 61701, care of Lacey Emmert before 12:00 noon on July 22.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.