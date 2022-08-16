July 13, 1933 - Aug. 13, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Janet Carolyn Metz, 89, a resident of Martin Health Center, Bloomington and formerly of Fairbury and Pontiac died at 5:25 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Martin Health Center, Bloomington.

Mrs. Metz was born July 13, 1933, in Pontiac, IL, the daughter of Frank Harold and Fern W. Webber Reed. She married Harold Wayne Metz on November 25, 1951, in Pontiac, IL. He preceded her in death on June 23, 1995.

Survivors include three daughters: Roxann (Mike) Reilly, Washington, IL; Renee Sisco and Robin McPherson, both of Fairbury; one son, Rick (Chris) Metz, Fairbury; nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by one sister.

Mrs. Metz was a 1950, graduate of Pontiac Twp. High School. She was a homemaker who had previously worked at Spleer Photography, Pontiac.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Fairbury, and the Wesleyana group of the church. Her civic and social memberships included the Charity Home Rebekah Lodge #112, Fairbury; Merry Mates, Sunbeam Club and the Country Couples.

Visitation will be 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury followed by her funeral service at 11:00 am. Pastor Paul Wier will officiate the funeral service. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

The family suggests memorials be given to the First United Methodist Church, Fairbury; SELCAS or OSF St. James-John Albrecht Medical Center.

