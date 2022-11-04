Jan. 6, 1940 - Nov. 3, 2022

GRIDLEY — Janet Carol Meiss, 82, of Gridley IL, passed away and entered into the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Jan was born on January 6, 1940 in Morton, IL, a daughter of Sam and Nettie Pflederer. She married Pete L. Meiss on August 26, 1962. He survives.

Other survivors include one daughter, Mindy (Eric) Zehr of Gridley; three sons: Phil (Melissa) Meiss of Thompson Station, TN; Curt (Cassie) Meiss of Morton; John (Amy) Meiss of Hudson; one brother, Bob (Ellie) Pflederer; 13 grandchildren: Jordan (Clint) Grubbs, Mitch (Mikayla) Meiss, Madison Meiss, Jake (Rachel) Meiss, Gabe (Paige) Meiss, Tanner Meiss, Parker Meiss, Macy Meiss, Cole Dilley, Anna Meiss, Josh (Taylor) Zehr, Caleb Zehr, Allie Zehr; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a stillborn infant.

Jan was known for her love for Jesus and love for others. She was a caring, active listener, a kind encourager, a dedicated teacher, and a devoted supporter of her husband, her family, and her church family.

Jan loved growing up in Morton, IL, where she graduated from Morton High School. She had fond memories of her years at Illinois State University where she made many life-long friends and met her husband. After graduating from I.S.U. with degrees in elementary education and speech therapy, she taught speech in Washington, IL, before taking time off to raise her children. She then returned to the classroom to teach first and then 3rd grade at Gridley Grade School. In her retirement years, she loved spending time with her kids and grandkids; traveling with her husband; volunteering at her church, Spare and Share, and Meals on Wheels; taking early morning walks with her friends; and participating in Bible studies with younger women at church. Jan was a member of the Gridley Apostolic Christian Church.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff at the Villas of Hollybrook and hospice for all their thoughtful care.

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to South Side Christian Academy.

Online condolences and tributes can be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.

A funeral service will be held at the Gridley Apostolic Christian Church at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022, and visitation will be Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso, and one hour before the funeral service on Monday at the Gridley Apostolic Christian Church. Church ministers will officiate. Burial will be in the Gridley Cemetery.