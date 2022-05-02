 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Janean C. Blumershine

May 5, 1950 - April 12, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Janean Blumershine, 72, a former Bloomington resident, passed away on Tuesday April 12, 2022, in Pompano Beach, FL.

Janean was born on May 5, 1950 in Bloomington, IL, a daughter of Imogene Schuth.

Survivors include her husband of 49-years, Robert Blumershine; son, Jon Blumershine; daughter, Kristin Blumershine; six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Janean spent many years as an in-home daycare provider. She loved her grandchildren dearly, Tuffy, her dog, and several cats she had over the years. Her favorite things to do were float in the pool with her husband and enjoy retirement life in FL.

She has requested no services to be held as she was cremated.

