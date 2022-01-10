METAMORA — Jane S. Kramer, 85, of Metamora, IL passed away at 11:07 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born on October 1, 1936 in Guston, KY to Harold and Beatrice (Ruby) Stith and the youngest of three children. She married Arnold O. Kramer on November 25, 1960 in Louisville, KY.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, her parents, and sisters Patsy Hillenbrand and Lillian "Tootsie" Lamkin.

Jane is survived by her two children: Crystal (Steve) Alvis of Bloomington, IL and Gregg (Cora) Kramer of Lousiville, KY; was "Nana" to two grandchildren: Caitlin (Tyson) Shultz and Madison Knisley (Sam McNearney); along with two great-grandchildren: Nora and Kramer Shultz.

Jane was a graduate of Irvington High School and attended Spencerian Business College. She was a long time member of Christian Union Church in Metamora and spent most of her adult life volunteering with various organizations, the most recent being Reclaimed Resale. Jane was an avid bridge player and loved reading, traveling, family vacations at the beach, and being a Nana.

Jane began each morning at her table with her devotionals, Bible and journals. She was an ardent prayer warrior and if she knew you, she most likely had prayed for you. She spoke openly about her faith and passed her love for Jesus on to her family.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A private graveside service will be held in Oakwood Cemetery in Metamora with Reverend Gary Salm officiating. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to honor the life of Jane may be made to Youth For Christ, 4100 North Brandywine Drive, Peoria, IL 61614 or to Christian Union Church, 925 West Walnut Street, Metamora, IL 61548. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.