Nov. 22, 1936 - May 4, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Jane Monterastelli, 85, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at her home.

Her funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington. Interment will immediately follow services at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where a prayer service will begin at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 527 W. Jackson St, Bloomington, IL, 61701.

She was born November 22, 1936, in Pontiac, daughter of Francis and M. Josephine Jontry Sullivan. She married John Monterastelli on August 3, 1969, in Chenoa.

Surviving are her husband of 52-years, John, Bloomington; two sisters: Kathleen Tedrick, Clinton, and Patricia Wockley, Pittsburg, PA; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Ellen Burns.

Jane was an active member of St. Mary's Church, volunteering with "Loaves and Fishes" soup kitchen, funeral luncheons and church rummage sales.

She worked a long career with State Farm Insurance Company, where she was an executive secretary, retiring after 38-years.

Jane enjoyed cooking, baking and entertaining at her home for family and friends. She also enjoyed crafting, knitting and crocheting.