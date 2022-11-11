March 29, 1943 - Nov. 9, 2022

CLINTON — Jane Anne Wills, 79, of Clinton, IL, passed away 11:24 p.m., November 9, 2022, at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, November 14, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation.

Jane was born March 29, 1943 in Clinton, IL, the daughter of Grover Lee "Slim" and Leora Jean (Armstrong) Carter. She married Carroll Wills April 27, 1981. He passed away March 4, 2004.

Survivors include her children: Anna Jeanette (Jim) Cramer, Farmer City, IL, John Mark Wickenhauser, Champaign, IL, and Lisa-Anne (Jason) McKinzey, Clinton, IL; step-children: Mark (Gloria) Wills, Farmer City, IL, and Lisa Wills, Bloomington, IL; grandchildren: Jeremy (Jeanie) Lindstrom, Adam Lindstrom, Cory Lindstrom, and Chelsea (Austin) Ellrick; two great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter; siblings: Robert (Patricia) Carter, Tolono, IL, and Bill (Debby) Carter, Nokomis, FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Jane retired from Ameren Illinois. She enjoyed quilting and gardening, but most of all, Jane loved spending time with her family.

