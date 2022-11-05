Jan. 1, 1948 - Oct. 28 ,2022

SATELLITE BEACH, Florida — Jan P. Jamison of Satellite Beach, FL, died on October 28, 2022, in Bloomington, IL. He was born on the January 1, 1948, in Tuscola. He was the son of Ira (Bud) Jamison and Ruth Smith Jamison.

From a very early age he helped his dad with the stockyard and the purchase of livestock.

In 1962, he was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout and he was proud of this honor for the rest of his life. He loved going to Camp Drake and for all of the adventures scouting gave him. The scout leaders left a lasting impression on him and taught him the value of hard work and character. He was very supportive of scouting in Tuscola throughout his life.

He attended Illinois State University and received a degree in business administration. He stayed in Bloomington to raise his family.

On April 20, 1980, he married Kimberly Chamblin. She was the love of his life and his partner for 42 years. They had two sons, Nick and Jon. He was very proud of their work and accomplishments in the film industry.

He had an amazing career in the commodities industry. For several years, he worked in Chicago and holds a seat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. He was highly respected by his colleagues in Chicago and throughout the Midwest.

He was also a skilled craftsman and made many improvements, additions and modifications to the home. He wasn't afraid to get his hands dirty and was very hands on in all of the many projects he completed. He taught Nick and Jon how to use tools and be self sufficient.

He is survived by his mother, Ruth; wife, Kim; sons: Nick (Heather), and Jon; grandsons: Julian and Jaden; brother, Greg (Julie); brother-in-law, Rocky (Tammy); and several nieces and nephews. He was a wonderful grandfather and will be missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Calvert & Memorial Home in Bloomington. Donations may be made to Scouting in Tuscola, the Robert Nunn Scout Building in Tuscola or a charity of the donor's choice.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.