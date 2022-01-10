LINCOLN — James Warren Stalter, 80, of Lincoln, passed away January 6, 2022, at St. Clara's Manor.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date in Camp Butler National Cemetery.

James was born July 24, 1941, in Pontiac, IL, the son of Arthur Stalter and Carrie Irene (McCutcheon). He married Sylvia True on September 15, 1973. She survives.

He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. James retired from the State of Illinois as a programmer.

Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Stalter of Lincoln; nieces: Franessa and Janessa Stalter; sister-in-laws: Helen Skoda, Maxine Donald, Dorothy (Marvin) Laesch, Patricia True, and Virginia (Gary) Strup; and brother-in-law, Owen (Mary) True.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gerald "Jerry" Stalter.