July 24, 1937 - June 27, 2023

TOWANDA — James W. Mounce, 85 of Towanda, IL, passed away at 5:36 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at his residence.

James was born July 24, 1937, in Somerset, KY. Survived is his wife of 49 years Cindy Northcutt. Also surviving is a sister, Nancy Mounce-Phillips; children: Sandy (Gary), Lori (Pete), Jim (Kerry), Kisha (Mike), Kevin (Jen); 13 Grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Lyda (Colyer) Mounce; and one niece.

A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Zion-Bishop Hill Cemetery, Towanda, IL. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you honor Jim's memory with a donation to Hudson Christian Church at 301 E Clinton St., Hudson, IL, 61748.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com.