Jan. 23, 1947 - March 27, 2022

PONTIAC — James W. "Jim" Cunningham, 75, of Pontiac, IL, passed away 4:05 AM March 27, 2022, at the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria, IL.

Services will be 1:00 PM, Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Mike Cahill officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton, IL, with Military Honors. Visitation will be 12:00 Noon – 1:00 PM, Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to The Richard L. Owens Hospice or a Charity of the Donor's Choice.

Jim was born January 23, 1947, in Warrensburg, MO, the son of Herbert and Dorothy (Strode) Cunningham. He married Nancy Johnson on June 21, 1968 in Clinton, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Cunningham, Pontiac, IL; daughter, Jamie Cunningham, Los Angeles, CA; siblings: Mary (Earl) Borgman, Wellington, MO, Roy (Denzel) Cunningham, Nevada, MO, and Martha Ann (Gerald) Sanford, Independence, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Brian James Cunningham.

Jim worked in banking for many years and then worked for and retired from the State of Illinois as a Business Manager in the Department of Corrections. Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing.

