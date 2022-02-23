BLOOMINGTON — James "Todd" Ringel, 54 of Bloomington, passed away at 12:36 p.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022 at his residence.

Todd was born June 30, 1967 in Bloomington, IL, the son of James Andrew and Sharon (Matas) Guest.

He is survived by his mother, Sharon Guest; two children: Drew Ringel and Laryn Ringel; and one brother, Britt (Karen) Ringel.

A Celebration of Life will be from 4:00–5:00 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Cremation Rites will be accorded.

Todd graduated from Bloomington High School. He received a Bachelor's degree from Illinois State University and a Juris Doctorate from Southern Illinois University.

Todd was an avid golfer. He was a very loving dad, always putting his family first.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family.

