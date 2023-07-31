Sept. 30, 1933 - July 28, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — James T. “Jim” Breuer, age 89, of Bloomington IL, passed away at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Jim was born September 30, 1933, in Sperry, IA, the son of David F. and Martha (Ludemann) Breuer. He married Ruth A. Earnest on February 19, 1956, in New London, IA. She survives.

Also surviving, two sons: Kevin (Heather) Breuer, Sycamore, IL, Gary (Kelly) Breuer, Ft. Wayne, IN; daughter-in-law, Linda Breuer, Mishawaka, IN; seven grandchildren; two brothers: Richard Breuer, NE, Max (Carol) Breuer, MI; three sisters-in-law: Marie Breuer, AR, Carol Breuer, VT, Roberta (Randall) Rickey, CO.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents and one son, David, three brothers: Fred, Andy and Tom Breuer, three sisters-in-law: Laura, Pat and Janet.

Jim was Co-Valedictorian of his high school class and graduated with high distinction from the University of Iowa. As a junior in high school, he enjoyed participating in Farm Tractor Rodeos. He won first place at the Henry County, Iowa Fair and Windfield Iowa Fall Festival Rodeos and won third place at the Iowa State Fair.

He was a member of Beta Alpha Psi, Honorary Accounting Fraternity, and Beta Gamma Sigma, Honorary Business Fraternity. Jim Was a member of Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington, IL.

He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. In September of 1955 he was named Ft. Sill Oklahoma Soldier of the Month.

He was a 37-year employee of Growmark, Inc., retiring in 1998. He enjoyed his family, traveling to 50 states and 25 countries, reading, golf and spectator sports.

