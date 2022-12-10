March 24, 1939 - Dec. 8, 2022

James Stover Jordan, left his earthly home on December 8, 2022 and is now at peace and resting in the Arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ. Jim was born to Marguerite Marie Coulter Jordan on March 24, 1939.

Jim married Sandra Lee Smiley on April 6, 1960, and they have four surviving children: Catherine Sue Eldredge (Brian ) Durham, NC, Deborah Ann Wollrab (Fred), Normal, IL, Kelley Marie Jordan, and Jeffrey Scott Jordan (Jen), Danvers, IL. Jim cherished each and every one of his precious children. Also surviving are two grandchildren: Kate Humphrey, and Summer Wollrab, Normal, IL. Jim and Sandy have been blessed to remain friends throughout the years.

Jim married Mary Kathryn Kozuch in April 28, 1998 (who survives), and he willingly helped her raise her two surviving children: Eric C. Lott (Summer), Heyworth IL, Patrick C. Lott (Amy, significant other), Bloomington, IL; and grandson, Elias Stanley Lott, Heyworth IL.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Marguerite; and three brothers: Floyd F. Jordan, William D. Jordan, Robert M. Jordan.

Jim was born, raised, and remained in Bloomington, IL, for the entirety of his life. He graduated from Bloomington High School in the class of '57. After graduating from BHS, Jim enlisted in the Marine Corps, which was one of the greatest honors of his life. He remained very loyal and extremely proud to have served his country in one of the most respected branches of the Military. The life principles he gained from the Marine Corps, were something that he carried with him throughout his life, as evidenced in how he treated people, with dignity and respect.

After his honorable discharge from the Marine Corp, Jim had the honor of serving as a Police Officer for the Town of Normal. He won the Policemen of the year award in 1989, and retired with the rank of Sergeant after 25 years of service. During his career with NPD it was his motto to treat all people like he would want to be treated-with respect, humility, and a sense of humor.

A quote from a friend about how he treated people "on the job:" "He was quite a character. He was so charming that people would thank him when he wrote them a traffic ticket!" and another: "as a young officer I was running a little late one day and Jim was coming up behind me so i apologized for being late and Jim's reply was "You're never late when you arrive ahead of your boss!" Jim was a fair and principled man who never deviated from what was right and wrong and he lived his life that way until the day he passed.

After Jim retired from the Police Department he accepted a Position with the State of Illinois, being appointed a Special Agent in charge of down-state Investigations and retired in 2001.

Jim and his wife enjoyed rescuing greyhounds for many years. They enjoyed their Harley Davidson rides and trips to Sturgis, SD, Florida, and South Carolina, many times over the years. Jim enjoyed playing golf and poker with his "buddies." He had more friends than I could possibly mention and valued each and every one of them. But most of all, Jim enjoyed quiet time at home with Mary and their pair of precocious whippets. Jim's precious soul will be a hard one to say a final goodbye to. He will be sorely miss by all who loved and knew him.

His memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Eastview Christian Church, Normal, where visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody Flynn Funeral Home in Bloomington.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.