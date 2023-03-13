Oct. 17, 1934 - March 4, 2023

CARROLLTON — James Richard Pryor, age 88, of Carrollton, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. He was born October 17, 1934 in Eldred, the son of Ernest and Elsie (Morain) Pryor. He married Carol Roegge December 29, 1957 and she survives.

He is also survived by three children: Vickie (James) Carmany of East Peoria, Barbara (Joe) King of Gridley, Alan (Shelley) Pryor of Maryville; ten grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, George and Harry Pryor, and two sisters, Imogene Goode and Joyce Pryor.

James served in the United States Air Force from 1956-1960. He was an Engineer for Amtrak for many years, retiring in 1997. He enjoyed sports, watching the Carrollton Hawks, Cardinals, and the Bears, watching his grandchildren play sports, NASCAR, telling stories and traveling.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton with burial to follow in Eldred Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.