July 6, 1950 - July 12, 2023

FORREST — James R. Maplethorpe, 73, Forrest, died at 1:51 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

His funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, with Pastor Deb Honegger officiating. Burial will be in Strawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, and 9:30 - 10:15 a.m. Monday, also at the memorial home. The family encourages all to wear casual attire.

Memorials may be given to the Forrest Fire Department or SELCAS.

Jim was born July 6, 1950, in Fairbury to James Alfred and Ethel Louise Andreas Maplethorpe.

Survivors include one son, Collin (Princess) Maplethorpe, Taiwan; one grandson, William James Maplethorpe, who Jim loved sharing photos and videos of; one sister, Janice Maplethorpe; and one brother, Jay Maplethorpe, both of Forrest.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Jim was a 1969 graduate of Forrest-Strawn-Wing High School. He worked at Sanders Electric for many years and farmed. Jim was a volunteer for the Forrest Fire Department. He enjoyed his trips to Wisconsin to fish and watching stock car racing.

