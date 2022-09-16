James R. (Jim) Thompson

Feb. 13, 1958 - Sept. 11, 2022

NORMAL — Jim Thompson of Normal, IL, passed away on September 11, 2022, at the age of 64, due to Sporadic Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, a devastating, fast moving Prion Disease.

Jim is survived by his wife, Aprile; and three daughters: Kylie (Paul) of St. Louis, MO, Erin, of Normal, IL and Marissa, of Decatur, IL. He is also survived by his brothers: Bill (Jenny) of Atlanta, GA, and Bob (Barb) of Chandler, AZ. He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews: Bethany, Ben, Bonnie, Sydney and Jim and their families; as well as many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lenora Thompson; as well as three Airedale Terriers that he loved dearly.

Jim attended ISU earning his BS and Masters Degree in Special Education and Educational Psychology. He worked at La Paz School in Chicago, the Adler Center in Champaign, and at District 150 in Peoria. He left Peoria in 1990, to attend the University of Minnesota, earning his PhD in Educational Psychology. He was a Professor and Department Head in the Special Education Department at ISU for over 20 years. He retired in 2015, and came to the University of Kansas as a Professor in the Special Education Department and served as a Senior Scientist at the Beach Center on Disability and an Associate Director of the KU Center on Developmental Disabilities. He was also very active in the American Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (AAIDD) having served as President and Editor of the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Journal.

Jim was especially proud of his work on the Supports Intensity Scale through AAIDD, which was one of the first valid and reliable means of assessing support for people with intellectual disabilities. It has been adopted world wide and Jim has made many friends of practitioners and families in the US and around the world due to his travels pertaining to the scale.

Jim loved to spend time with his family and loved to be outdoors. He especially loved to bike and hike to beautiful waterfalls. He was a staunch supporter of the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago White Sox and loved to listen to John Prime. He loved to travel and cherished the sights and people he met on these travels. We have chosen to honor his love of the outdoors as we celebrate him.

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 1, 2022, at Underwood Park at 900 S. Linden Street from 11:00 - 2:00 p.m. Please feel free to wear Green Bay Packer or White Sox attire.

Memorials may be made to: AAIDD to establish a student scholarship fund in his name at https://www.aaidd.org/about-aaidd/donations or The National Prion Disease Pathology Surveillance Center at Case Western Reserve University.

Special thanks to friends and faculty at ISU, KU, Pontiac 429, and our neighbors and friends for all the love and support. A huge thank you to Heritage Manor of Bloomington and Carle Hospice for the loving care provided.