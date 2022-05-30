Jan. 17, 1938 - May 26, 2022
MINONK — James R. "Jim" Stolt, 84, of Minonk, passed away on Thursday May 26, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Eureka Hospital in Eureka.
His funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday June 1, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Minonk with Pastor Joy Miller officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 11:00 AM on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Minonk Township Cemetery. Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor's choice. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home is handling arrangements.
James R. Stolt was born in Anamoose, ND, on January 17, 1938, a son to Walter and Evelyn Finneman Stolt. He married Marcia McCann in Moorhead, MN, on May 30, 1961. She survives.
Also surviving are his children: John (Tina) Stolt, Jeff (Virginia) Stolt, Jennifer(Rodney) Holzhauer, all of Minonk; grandchildren: Logan Byrd, Connor Byrd, Dalton (Emily Koranek) Krug, James A.P. Stolt; and three sisters: Ardis Frey, Minneapolis , MN, Delores Rutten, West Fargo, ND, Betty (Bob) Ahlgren, Minneapolis , MN.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers: Wilmer, Melvin, and Walter Jr.
Jim graduated from the Concordia College in Moorhead, MN, with a B.A. degree in education. He received his M.A. degree from the University of South Dakota. He taught for 33-years at Minonk Dana Rutland High School and retired in 2001. He was a member at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Minonk. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing cards with his friends. He will dearly missed by his loving family and friends.
