March 17, 1954 - Aug. 7, 2022

DOWNS — James R. "Jim" Kirk, 68, of Downs, IL, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

Jim was born March 17, 1954, in Normal, to Robert E. and Barbara (Smith) Kirk.

Surviving are his wife, Janet Kirk of Downs; one son, Cody (Shari) Kirk of Bloomington; one step-daughter, Michelle (Jeff) Woith of Downs; one step-son, Tim (Amy) Cunningham of Montgomery, TX; five grandchildren: Caiden and Addison Kirk of Bloomington, Chris (Amber) Powell of Normal, Brandon and Samantha Cunningham of Montgomery, TX; two great-grandchildren: Conner and Grayson Powell; two brothers: Mike (Pat) Kirk of Bloomington and Tim (Nan) Kirk of Morton; one sister, Nancy (Robert) Spangler of Dunedin, FL; and one brother-in-law, Ron Gannaway of Normal.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Karen Gannaway.

Jim was a carpenter and also worked in property management. He loved riding his Harley and tinkering with old trucks.

Jim had a truly kind heart. He enjoyed helping others and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial service for Jim will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the memorial home. Inurnment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

