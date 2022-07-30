James R. Carter

Sept. 22, 1936 - July 22, 2022

MIDLOTHIAN, Virginia — Carter, James R., age 85, of Midlothian, VA, passed away on July 22, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Diane, of 61 years; two daughters and their spouses; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Jim retired as Professor Emeritus of Geography-Geology at Illinois State University, Normal, IL, where he taught for 15 years. He was also a professor for 18 years at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Jim was a member of Rotary for over 30 years and a Unitarian for over 50 years. He supported many environmental organizations and various charities. His many passions included Cartography, Geographic Information Systems, the weather, and global warming.

Jim became an expert on the formation of ice on plants in nature, also known as Ice Flowers and created the website www.jrcarter.net, which features his extensive knowledge on the subject. Jim was greatly admired and loved by his many friends and family and will be deeply missed.

A celebration of life will be held on September, 17, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at First Unitarian Universalist Church of Richmond.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Huguenot Trail Rotary Foundation, PO Box 468, Midlothian, VA, 23113, or First Unitarian Universalist Church of Richmond, 1000 Blanton Ave., Richmond, VA, 23221.

Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.