James graduated from Heyworth High School in 1957. He owned his own mechanic business for 29 years in Bloomington with Reve Jackson, who was like a son to him. He loved to go fishing and hunting with his friends and family. He had many adventures with Bonnie over the years. He never met a stranger and loved spending time with his best friend for many years. James was even good friends with his neighbor for 35 years. James was a loving father, grandfather, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.