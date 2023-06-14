Oct. 9, 1939 - June 3, 2023
BLOOMINGTON — James Paul Crowell, 83, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023, at home.
A graveside inurnment will be in Randolph Township Memorial Cemetery on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Circle II in Heyworth.
James was born October 9, 1939, in St. Louis, MO, a son of Robert and Gladys (Colney) Crowell.
He is survived by daughter, Cynthia Sue (Jeff) Hodge, Elliott, IL; partner for many years, Bonnie Morris; grandchildren: Tiffany Hoekstra, Roxanne Kelley, Debbie Latham, Lisa Latham, Kimberly Carpenter, and Rebeca Weaver; sister-in-law, Doris Crowell.
James graduated from Heyworth High School in 1957. He owned his own mechanic business for 29 years in Bloomington with Reve Jackson, who was like a son to him. He loved to go fishing and hunting with his friends and family. He had many adventures with Bonnie over the years. He never met a stranger and loved spending time with his best friend for many years. James was even good friends with his neighbor for 35 years. James was a loving father, grandfather, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.