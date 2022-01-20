James Neil Story

His funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 24, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Fairbury. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home in Fairbury and 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Fairbury, with full military rites accorded by the Fairbury VFW.

James worked at RR Donnelley Printing in Dwight for several years before he and his wife bought Nylander's Flower Shop in Fairbury. He also worked several years for the post office in Huntsville and happily worked as a bus attendant for special needs students in Tennessee. James served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in North Korea, serving as Fire Direction Control. James loved sports and watching his kids and grandchildren play sports, secretly hoping one would go to University of Alabama. Roll Tide! He loved his church and seeing family participating in services with their love of God. He loved his family dearly and was just happy to be loved by them, and to see their happiness. His advice would be to cherish every minute with others because you don't know when it will end and the only way to find true peace and love is through God.