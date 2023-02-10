Jan. 31, 1947 - Feb. 8, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — James Marlin Peifer, 76, of Bloomington, passed away at his home at 1:05 p.m., Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

There will be no service.

He was born January 31, 1947, in Bloomington, to Lester and Lou Mary (Rees) Peifer. He married Barbara Graber. He later married Jenny Bailey on October 26, 1991, in Spurgeon, IN. She survives.

Also surviving are two children: his son, Jason Cordes, and his daughter, Sara (James Fleming) Fults of Homer, IL; five grandchildren: Tyler Taylor, Makayla Reinhart, Bryson Warren, Hunter West, Danielle Thweatt; one great-grandson, Tyson Taylor; one brother, Tim (Terri) Peifer of Bloomington; eleven nieces and nephews: Katie (Eric) Schwab, Luke (Katelyn) Peifer, both of Bloomington, Tabitha (Kevin) Hart, Nick (Bethany) Bailey, April (Mike) Gilles, Chris (Ketina) Bailey, Doug (Autumn) Bailey, Sabrina Mason, Samantha (Stan) Beadles, Stacie McCray, Nathan (Morgan) Johnston; brothers-in-law: Mike (Nancy) Bailey, Frank (Glenda) Bailey, Mark (JoEllen) Bailey; nineteen great-nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law: Dixie Aldridge, Connie Walker, and Katrina Bailey. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers-in-law: Ed Bailey, Paul Aldridge, Steve Walker; and sister-in-law, Pat McCrary.

For more than forty years James worked for Funks Seed Company, Growmark and Syngenta. He was a St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Jenny would like to say a special thank you to Heather and all the staff at Carle Hospice for the great care they gave James.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.