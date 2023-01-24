Nov. 7, 1970 - Jan. 14, 2023

METAMORA — James M. "Mick" Hickey, 52, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 3:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

He was born on November 7, 1970, in Pekin, IL, to Paul N. and Linda L. Greer Hickey.

He is survived by his fiance, Roben Cotton of Metamora; his parents, Paul and Linda Hickey of Secor; one step-son, Dustin Cotton of Metamora; one brother, Tony (Tanya) Hickey of El Paso; three nieces: Braden, Mackenzie, and Riley Hickey; and two great-nephews: Knox and Kayson.

Mick worked at the Eureka IGA for 23 years. He was loved by all the customers there and all that knew him.

He loved the outdoors especially mudding in his mud trucks or 4-wheelers and he also enjoyed fishing.

Funeral services were held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Visitation was held from 5:00 - 6:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home Wednesday prior to the services. Per his wishes, after the service cremation rites were held and the family will have burial of the ashes at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences and tributes can be made to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.